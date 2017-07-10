Crews rescue person from dangling scaffold in Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews have rescued a worker from a scaffold that was dangling from a high-rise condo under construction in downtown Sarasota.

The scaffold was 140 feet high and was on the side of an 18-story condo complex in the 600 block of South Palm Avenue.

A motor on the left side of the scaffold became engaged and construction workers could not get it to shut off.

A firefighter was lowered from the roof of the condo down to the scaffold. He then attached a safety harness to the worker and the pair was lowered to safety.

No other details have been released.

