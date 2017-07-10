Grass fire spreading quickly south of San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire in San Jose on Monday.

The fire burned about 15 acres by 4:30 p.m. in the area of San Felipe Road and Metcalf Road. By 5:20 p.m., the fire grew to 25 acres.

Cal Fire believes the fire could potentially burn up to 500 acres.

There is a minor structure threat on San Felipe Road and evacuations have begun in the area, according to Cal Fire.

Santa Clara County Fire is also responding to the fire.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off of San Felipe Rd & Metcalf Rd, 8 miles NE of Morgan Hill (Santa Clara County). #FelipeFire pic.twitter.com/Bt7kRrIIqL — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 11, 2017

#SCCFD Engine 382 responding with County Wildland Task Force for fire in area of San Felipe Rd. and Metcalf Rd. pic.twitter.com/9hrvsGRXZe — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) July 10, 2017

Watch as the brush fire in South San Jose becomes visible on #GOES16 composite imagery#cawx pic.twitter.com/cxnHah0lLQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 10, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES