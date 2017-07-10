Grass fire spreading quickly south of San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire in San Jose on Monday.

The fire burned about 15 acres by 4:30 p.m. in the area of San Felipe Road and Metcalf Road. By 5:20 p.m., the fire grew to 25 acres.

Cal Fire believes the fire could potentially burn up to 500 acres.

There is a minor structure threat on San Felipe Road and evacuations have begun in the area, according to Cal Fire.

Santa Clara County Fire is also responding to the fire.

