CONCORD (KRON) — A man is $750,000 richer after buying a California Lottery Scratchers ticket in Concord, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was a $10 Mystery Crossword Scratcher and was purchased at the Pic ‘N Pac at 1700 Willow Pass Road.

The $750,000 win is the game’s top prize.

Lottery officials identified the winner as Gonzalo Espinoza.

They say Espinoza is an avid lottery player.

Due to his busy schedule, he recently asked his brother to buy his tickets for him, lottery officials said.

One of those tickets ended up being the big winner.

Espinoza and his brother recently claimed the prize at the California Lottery’s Sacramento District Office.

