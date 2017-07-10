Lady Luck: Sacramento teen wins lottery twice in a week

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Sacramento teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.
19-year-old Rosa Dominguez was driving home from Arizona when she decided to make a pit-stop at a gas station in Paso Robles, according to the California Lottery.
She bought a $5 Power 5’s ticket and won $555,555. After that win, she said she was nervous and “just wanted to cry.”
A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket, this time a Lucky Fortune Scratcher, at a different station in Greenfield and won $100,000.
Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the California Lottery 6that she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.
