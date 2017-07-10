Man accused of stabbing coworker at Oregon pot grow operation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old Medford man is facing attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he stabbed a co-worker at a marijuana grow operation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Gabbard stabbed a co-worker with a knife multiple times in the chest and abdomen Saturday afternoon.
The two were cutting irrigation lines at a grow site.
Detectives believe the stabbing was unprovoked and that Gabbard had intended to kill his co-worker.
Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Jakob Crouch, was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Gabbard was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail after being treated for a cut.
