Man exposes himself to jogger in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A man exposed himself to a jogger while she was out on a run in Mountain View on Sunday morning, police said.

The man flashed the woman at around 9 a.m., while the woman as jogging south on Inigo Way.

The man passed her on a bike and turned north on La Avenida Avenue, police said.

When the woman reached Crossover Health, located on the 1000 block of La Avenida), she said she saw the same man lying on the grass.

That is when he lowered his shorts to expose himself, police said.

The woman then continued running onto the Stevens Creek Trail.

Just minutes later, the woman noticed the same man walking on the trail. So, she said she asked another jogger who was passing by if they could jog together.

The suspect is described as an Indian man, between 30 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, and black, wavy short hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and neon orange running shoes.

If you know anything about the suspect, you’re asked to call police at 650-903-6395.

