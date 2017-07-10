PALO ALTO (KRON) — A man pretending to have a gun carjacked another man at a Palo Alto gas station on Sunday morning, police said.

At around 11:55 a.m., the suspect walked up to the victim, a man in his 40s, as he was pumping gas in his black 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up.

The suspected yelled, “Give me the car!” while holding his right hand behind the victim’s back like he had a gun, police said.

The victim backed away from the suspect, who hopped into the driver’s seat and drove away westbound on Embarcadero Road.

The suspect was able to steal the pickup truck from a man getting gas at the Shell Station at 1161 Embarcadero Road.

As the suspect sped away, the gas nozzle and hose tore off the car.

Officers found the gas nozzle and hose on Embarcadero and Middlefield.

The victim was not hurt and the suspect is still on the loose.

The car has a California license plate 84634F1.

The suspect is described as a “chubby” Hispanic man in his 20s, wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and a photograph of the truck, which has a white and blue removable magnetic door seal on the passenger’s side.

The truck has still not been found.

There have been no other recent carjackings in Palo Alto.

If you have any information, you are asked to call them at 650-329-2413.

