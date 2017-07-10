MISSING: Santa Cruz woman disappeared on 4th of July

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Authorities in Santa Cruz County are asking the public for help finding a woman who went missing on the Fourth of July, sheriff’s officials said.

56-year-old Joan Smith was last seen on July 4 in the area of Plymouth St. in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a gray and white shirt, a black ski jacket, and blue jeans, police said.

Police believe Smith is traveling on foot because she does not have a car.

She may visit the area around the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, police said.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (831) 471-1121 and refer to case number 17-05587.

