DRAMATIC VIDEO: Driver slams into bicyclist

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An administrator of a private school in Nashville has been placed on a leave of absence after his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run of a bicyclist Saturday on Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County.

According to the National Park Service, 58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely III was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center on Saturday night, where he is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident, and failure to render aid. He could face federal charges, too

Neely was the Dean of Students at University School of Nashville, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was captured on video by Greg Goodman, who provided the video.

Goodman said he recorded the crash on his GoPro as he rode a bicycle alongside his friend Tyler Noe around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Roughly eight miles south of the bridge, there are a number of signs posted that say bikers may use the full lane. But that did not stop the incident from happening.

In the video you can see a white truck passing the bikers giving them plenty of room.

A few seconds later, a black SUV hit Noe, throwing him to the ground. The driver never stopped, even though the video clearly shows he hit the cyclist.

Noe was treated at a hospital. He is now recovering at home after suffering cuts and bruises.

The National Park Service has safety guidelines for bicyclists on the Natchez Trace Parkway online. They are supposed to share the road with drivers, and follow the same rules of the road, riding single file on the right.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department says Neely is out of jail on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

University School of Nashville issued the following statement to News 2 on Sunday afternoon:

Marshall Neely served as dean of students at University School of Nashville before transitioning to a part-time role this summer. He also is parent of two alumni. As of today, USN has placed Mr. Neely on leave of absence while we investigate the circumstances. All other matters related to his employment are confidential. We appreciate the work of law enforcement on this matter and will cooperate fully with their investigation. Our thoughts are with the cyclist and his family as well as the Neely family during this difficult time.”

