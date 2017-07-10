New iPhone could cost $1,200 or more

CUPERTINO (KRON) — If you are waiting to buy the new version of the iPhone, well it may cost you more than you think.
Technology buffs are estimating that the iPhone 8 may cost $1,200 or more.
Some are even saying the price might be worth it due to the phone’s new design.
Developers say the phone’s front side will be all touch screen, which is a popular trend among competing phones.
The newly redesigned iPhone is expected to launch this fall to mark the device’s 10th anniversary.
