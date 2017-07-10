OAKLAND (BCN) — An armed parolee was arrested after leading Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit throughout the East Bay on Sunday night.

Oakland police initially began pursuing the suspect around 10 p.m. and officers from the CHP’s Castro Valley office took over the chase when the suspect went onto state Highway 238, according to the CHP.

As the pursuit continued onto Interstate Highway 580, Oakland CHP officers took over and the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

CHP officials said one parked vehicle was sideswiped by the suspect during the pursuit, but no other damage was reported.

CHP officials have not released the name of the suspect.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES