Police: 1 injured in stabbing near Berkeley City College

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in downtown Berkeley, police said.

Around 12:41 a.m. Berkeley police responded to a report of a stabbing at 2055 Center St. near Berkeley City College.

A male victim was stabbed and injured, according to police.

His injury was not fatal.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Police are still trying figure out if the two knew each other, and what led up to the attack.

Further details were not immediately available.

The crime remains under investigation, police said.

KRON4 has reached out to Berkeley police for more information.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

