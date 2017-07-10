Police: 2 arrested for murder of San Jose teen

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Two men are in custody for allegedly murdering a San Jose teen in Santa Clara last Wednesday, according to Santa Clara Police Department.

Around 10:44 p.m. on July 5, an officer monitoring traffic in the area of Bookdale and Bing drives thought he heard fireworks nearby, police said.

The officer drove to the area of the noise and discovered that a car had crashed into a parked vehicle.

The driver of the crashed car was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, a 17-year-old from San Jose, was rushed to a local hospital.

Officers searched the area for a suspect, but did not find anyone.

On Friday the teen died at the hospital.

His identity has not been released.

“Detectives have been working around the clock following leads and interviewing witnesses,” police said.

On Friday police made a big breakthrough in the case.

Santa Clara Police Detectives were able to track two suspects to a motel in Modesto, according to Santa Clara PD.

With the assistance of the Modesto Police Department, 24-year-old Giovanny Ortiz of San Jose, and 18-year-old Eric James Carter of Santa Clara were taken into custody.

Both suspects were transported to the Santa Clara County Jail where they were booked on murder charges.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Saskia Lagergren at (408) 615-4823.

