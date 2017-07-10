Police: Gas line break prompts road closure in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A street off of a main roadway in Livermore is closed Monday morning due to a gas line break, according to Livermore Police Department.

Police reported the gas leak at Northfront Rd. around 9:20 a.m. on Twitter.

The road is closed between Central Ave. and N. Vasco Rd.

Police have no estimate for how long the road will be closed.

Northfront Rd. between Central Ave and N. Vasco Rd is closed due to a gas line break. It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed. pic.twitter.com/eXO0B3PK7m — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) July 10, 2017

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

>> MORE TOP STORIES