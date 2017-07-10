Police: Gas line break prompts road closure in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A street off of a main roadway in Livermore is closed Monday morning due to a gas line break, according to Livermore Police Department.

Police reported the gas leak at Northfront Rd. around 9:20 a.m. on Twitter.

The road is closed between Central Ave. and N. Vasco Rd.

Police have no estimate for how long the road will be closed.

