Police investigating deadly shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in San Francisco, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak of San Francisco Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting at 24th and Mission streets.

“The male victim died of an apparent gun shot wound,” Andraychak said.

The incident is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 to Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

