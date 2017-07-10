Police investigating deadly shooting in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in San Francisco, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak of San Francisco Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting at 24th and Mission streets.

“The male victim died of an apparent gun shot wound,” Andraychak said.

The incident is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 to Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s