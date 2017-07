RICHMOND (KRON) — A Richmond tennis coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a male student for years, according to police.

In February, police got a call about a possible sexual assault involving a 16-year-old boy and his tennis coach.

Detectives said they learned Normandie Burgos, who founded the Burgos Tennis Foundation in Sausalito, had sexually assaulted the boy since he was 14 years old.

Police also learned Burgos was involved in another case with a minor, and four other victims in Mill Valley, police said. Those cases ended with a hung jury.

Burgos was arrested on Tuesday at a local tennis court.

He is being held on $1.5 million bail.

Police are asking additional victims to come forward.

