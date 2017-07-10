MORAGA (BCN) — Crews are beginning work Monday to repair a large sinkhole on Rheem Boulevard in Moraga, with the project expected to close an intersection in the town until October.

The sinkhole has affected traffic on the thoroughfare at the intersection with Center Street since it opened in March 2016 after several consecutive days of wet weather.

That two-lane section of Rheem Boulevard will be closed until Oct. 7 to replace about 130 feet of 96-inch diameter corrugated metal pipe under the roadway, according to Moraga town officials.

The full closure will allow the project’s contractor to accelerate the work schedule, with work allowed on Saturdays and during extended hours to try to finish it before the expected rainy season, town officials said.

Signs will be posted to inform motorists of the closure and detour route, which will take traffic on Rheem Boulevard toward Glorietta Boulevard and Moraga Way.

