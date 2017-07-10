Surveillance video released of Bay Area arson suspect

OAKLAND (KRON) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released new video of a possible arson suspect wanted in connection with three fires at construction sites in Oakland and Emeryville.

ATF is offering a $110,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting fires at the three separate construction sites in 2016 and 2017.

Two of the fires occurred at the same location on San Pablo Avenue on the Oakland-Emeryville border. The site burned on July 6, 2016 and again on May 13.

The third fire occurred on Lester Avenue in Oakland on Oct. 31, 2016.

This is not regarding the most recent fire that happened Friday at an Oakland construction site. However, the blazes at the three other sites have characteristics in common with that fire.

