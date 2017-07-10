SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about James Harden’s new contract, NFL players whining for more money, and Steph Curry getting “more fashion-forward” with his new hairstyle.

Houston Rocket’s star James Harden signs a fat new contract worth over $200 million.

NFL players complain about not making as much money as NBA players.

Steph Curry has a new hair-do.

