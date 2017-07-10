VIDEO: Feds to aid in Oakland construction fire investigation

OAKLAND (KRON) — Federal investigators are expected to assist local investigators Monday morning to help determine the cause of a massive construction fire that broke out last Friday.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. and destroyed an enormous construction site at 2302 Valdez St.



He says some investigators believe the fire is suspicious, as it happened when no one should have been at the site.



Due to the large flames and an unstable construction crane, 700 to 900 people were forced out of their homes.

Most of those residents have been able to return home.

Just two buildings, 2343 Waverly St. and 2346 Valdez St., remain under evacuation orders.

City officials have not said when those buildings will reopen.

On Grand Ave., occupants of a commercial building were evacuated Sunday because the safety of the building was called into question, city officials said.

Around 7:00 p.m. evacuation orders were issued for 180 Grand Ave. because glass and debris were falling from the building.



No one was injured and no one died in the fire.

“With a fire this size it is a miracle that we have had no loss of life, no injuries,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Friday.

Arson investigators have accessed the site and a national response team from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be on the scene Monday to help firefighters process evidence.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call an anonymous tip line at (510) 777-3333.

Parking, foot and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the fire will be affected because of the potential for falling debris and efforts to clear the area.

Police are managing security in the area.

Business owners whose businesses were affected by the fire are encouraged to call Oakland’s Business Assistance Center at (510) 238-7952.

