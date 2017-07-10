Young man killed in Hayward shooting, gunman at large

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A Hayward man was shot and killed Saturday night in unincorporated Alameda County, a sheriff’s spokesman said today.

Deputies responded around 10:20 p.m. to the 2100 block of Hill Ave. following multiple calls from people saying they heard gunshots.

At the scene officers found a 19-year-old man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but could not.

Kelly said deputies found several shell casings nearby, as they searched the area and spoke with neighbors.

Deputies are collecting surveillance video from the area, but don’t have any suspects.

The Alameda County coroner has identified the victim as Manuel Romero.

Anyone who has information about Romero’s killing is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.

