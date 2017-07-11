2-alarm fire burning at San Leandro salvage yard

By Published: Updated:

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A 2-alarm fire is burning at a San Leandro salvage yard on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning at Doolittle Road and Eden Road at ALCO Metals near the Oakland International Airport.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for homes west of I-880 between Davis Street and Fairway.

The blaze is causing heaving smoke the area.

Fire officials are using a drone to check for hotspots, Radecke said.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s