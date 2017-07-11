2-alarm fire burning at San Leandro salvage yard

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A 2-alarm fire is burning at a San Leandro salvage yard on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is burning at Doolittle Road and Eden Road at ALCO Metals near the Oakland International Airport.
A shelter-in-place has been issued for homes west of I-880 between Davis Street and Fairway.
The blaze is causing heaving smoke the area.
Fire officials are using a drone to check for hotspots, Radecke said.
#SanLeandro: firefighters are at the scene of a #workingfire @ ALCO Metals at Davis Street & Doolittle. Smoke visible. Please avoid the area
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 12, 2017
