SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Air Canada plane avoided what could have been a tragic mistake when it almost landed on the taxiway instead of the runway at the San Francisco International Airport on Friday.
Just before midnight, an Air Canada A320 was cleared to land on Runway 28R. However, the pilot inadvertently lined up for Taxiway C, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
There were four airplanes lined up on Taxiway C waiting for departure when the Air Canada plane nearly landed on the strip. The taxiway runs parallel to the runway.
An air traffic controller sent the Air Canada jet around. The plane made another approach and landed without incident.
Runway 28L was closed at the time the incident occurred.
The FAA is investigating the distance between the Air Canada aircraft and the jets that were lined up on Taxiway C.
