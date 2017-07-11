CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strike spooks woman walking into work

Video courtesy of CNN

FLORIDA (KRON) — Video shows a woman in Florida shaken up after lightning struck nearby as she walked into work.

The bolt came down about a hundred yards away, according to police.

However, even indirect lightning strikes can cause injuries, a fire official said.

The powerful strikes can disrupting heart rhythm and cardiovascular functioning.

Even being about football field away from the strike, the woman says she felt the shock, describing it as a burning sensation.

She was briefly hospitalized, released, and is now feeling better.

