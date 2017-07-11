CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strike spooks woman walking into work

By and Published: Updated:

Video courtesy of CNN

FLORIDA (KRON) — Video shows a woman in Florida shaken up after lightning struck nearby as she walked into work.

The bolt came down about a hundred yards away, according to police.

However, even indirect lightning strikes can cause injuries, a fire official said.

The powerful strikes can disrupting heart rhythm and cardiovascular functioning.

Even being about football field away from the strike, the woman says she felt the shock, describing it as a burning sensation.

She was briefly hospitalized, released, and is now feeling better.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s