CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A driver was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in unincorporated eastern Contra Costa County, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Around 9:35 a.m., CHP responded to reports of the crash on Byron Highway at North Bruns Way.

A blue Honda Civic was traveling west on the highway and a gold Mazda minivan was traveling east when the driver of the Honda veered into the eastbound lane, witnesses told the CHP.

The two cars collided head-on.

Witnesses told CHP that both cars were traveling at about 50 mph.

CHP officials said the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda suffered moderate injuries and was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Traffic was moving through the area late this morning but Byron Highway remains partially blocked.

The road should be completely open by about 1:30 p.m.

CHP officials said they are unsure right now whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision.

Anyone who has any additional information about the case is asked to call CHP Officer Gallegos at (925) 646-4980.

