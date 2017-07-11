SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A contractor Tuesday will begin to raise three pieces of a barge that sunk in San Francisco Bay, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The 112-foot barge Vengeance sunk just south of the Bay Bridge and east of Yerba Buena Island in April. The effort to raise it will start at noon.

Contractor Global Diving & Salvage is expected to use a crane to raise the barge, which will take 30 to 60 hours, according to the Coast Guard.

“It’s kind of a slow process. It’s a careful process,” Petty Officer Sarah Wilson said. “It’s a complex and dynamic situation.”

About 2,700 gallons of fuel was removed from the barge April 14. The barge capsized on April 7.

Mariners are being asked to avoid a 350-meter safety zone around the barge and monitor media channels because the safety zone could change.

Marine information broadcasts will continue to be sent to mariners as long as the safety zone is in effect.

Organizations including the Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, Vortex Marine Construction and BART make up the unified command handling the recovery operation.

