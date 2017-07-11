Donald Trump Jr. tells Fox News that he did not tell his father about meeting with Russian lawyer

Donald Trump Jr., Sean Hannity
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. has long been his father's id, the brawler who has helped fuel the president's pugilistic instincts and stood firm as one of his fiercest defenders. Now the president's eldest son is at the center of the firestorm over Russian connections swirling around his father's administration and trying to fight off charges that he was open to colluding with Moscow to defeat Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News that he did not tell his father about his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

The president’s oldest son tells Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that, “It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell.”

The person who arranged the meeting had told Trump Jr. that the lawyer had compromising information that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump Jr. tells Hannity that he thought the information could prove useful.

He says: “Someone sent me an email. I can’t help what someone sends me,” adding: “I read it, I responded accordingly.”

He says that no useful information was shared and that the meeting ended up being a waste of time.

