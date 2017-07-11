WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News that he did not tell his father about his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

The president’s oldest son tells Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that, “It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell.”

The person who arranged the meeting had told Trump Jr. that the lawyer had compromising information that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump Jr. tells Hannity that he thought the information could prove useful.

He says: “Someone sent me an email. I can’t help what someone sends me,” adding: “I read it, I responded accordingly.”

He says that no useful information was shared and that the meeting ended up being a waste of time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES