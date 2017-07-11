ALHAMBRA (KRON/CNN) — Police in Alhambra have released video showing the chilling details of an attempted robbery that left one woman dead.

Now, they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

In the video, the man points the gun at the motel clerk, as he demands money. It happened last month at an Alhambra Motel.

He left empty-handed after shooting and killing the woman.

Police now have a person of interest, a woman who they say spoke to the clerk right before the robber entered.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

