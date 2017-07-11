ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The East Bay Municipal Utility District has approved a nearly 20 percent water rate hike in a 6-1 vote on Tuesday afternoon, according to KRON4’s Dan Kerman.

Average users will now see their monthly bills go up about $4.34 this year.

The rate hikes will take effect over the next two years.

The district plans to use the money for projects like pipeline replacements and treatment plant upgrades.

Here is EBMUD’s statement on how the funds would be used:

The proposed rates are a $2 billion investment in the infrastructure and maintenance of the vital water and wastewater systems East Bay residents and businesses rely on every day. If passed these rates will fund the first two years of a five-year $608 million investment in pipeline and distribution system projects – such as the MacArthur-Davenport Pipeline Project in Oakland, replacement of a 1927 large diameter pipeline still in service today. This rate decision will also fund the first two years of a five-year $139 million investment in water treatment plant upgrades – including work at the Upper San Leandro and Sobrante Water Treatment Plants to upgrade ozonation. Ozone can assist in managing source water changes that contribute to taste and odor issues. Also planned are treatment additions at Orinda, Walnut Creek, and Lafayette Water Treatment Plants to address disinfection byproduct formation.

EBMUD provides drinking water for 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

