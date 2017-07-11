Wildfire burns at least two homes in East San Jose hills

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A fire has burned at least two homes in the hills of East San Jose on Tuesday night, firefighters said.
The fire has burned 20 acres.
The fire is happening in the area of Claitor Way.
Alum Rock Park is closed as a result of the fire.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Berryessa Community Center, located at 3050 Berryessa Road.
There is no word on containment.
