2 displaced in San Francisco Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people are displaced after a one-alarm fire in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

San Francisco Fire reported the fire on Twitter at 10:00 a.m. at 123 Victoria St.

By 10:15 a.m., the fire was under control, officials said.

Two adults are now without a home.

No injuries have been reported, according to San Francisco Fire.

Firefighters are asking the public to please avoid the area until further notice.

