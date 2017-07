RICHMOND (KRON) — A grass fire is burning in the Fairmede-Hilltop area of Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

A large number of firetrucks are on-scene in the area of 2731 Bernard.

The fire started at around 2:28 p.m. Homes in the area have been evacuated.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

