Investigation: Police determine officer did not use racial slur during traffic stop in Vallejo

Video courtesy of City of Vallejo, **CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE**

VALLEJO (KRON) — An internal investigation found no evidence that a police officer used a racial slur against a carjacking suspect during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon, Vallejo police said Monday.

Sunday, police said that a resident who recorded the traffic stop on their cell phone claimed a Vallejo police officer used the “N-word” during an initial contact with the suspect.

After the allegations, Police Chief Andrew Bidou ordered an immediate investigation of the incident, and the accused officer was placed on leave pending the outcome.

“Interviews were conducted of the occupants of the vehicle who were both Hispanic,” police said in a news release.

“The driver of the vehicle denied that the officer used any racial slurs and specifically denied that the officer used the ‘N-word,'” police said.

“The passenger of the vehicle, David Plancarte, was arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and refused to give a statement,” police said.

Vallejo police were eventually able to obtain an original copy of the video from the resident who made the recording. In the video the officer can be heard clearly saying ‘Hey David’ where the ‘N-word’ was thought to have been heard, according to police.

“The internal affairs investigation continues regarding the officer’s use of profanity. The Vallejo Police Department is fully confident that no racial slur was used,” Vallejo police said.

While the investigation continues, the officer who was initially placed on leave is scheduled to return to work this week, according to Lieutenant Jeff Bassett.

