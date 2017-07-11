Man driving to Fresno court for auto theft hearing arrested in stolen truck

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – A Dinuba man driving to court for an auto theft hearing was arrested Tuesday in a stolen truck, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Timothy Lane, 52, was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges of auto theft and possession of stolen property.

At 7 a.m., an officer on patrol identified a 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as being stolen out of Delano. He made a traffic stop at Highway 99 and Mountain View Avenue in Selma.

Lane, who was driving, told the deputy that he was heading to court in Fresno to finalize a plea deal he had made with the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office said. Lane was planning to accept three and a half years in jail for his involvement in a previous auto theft case.

He claimed he did not know the truck he was driving was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said. However, the deputy was not buying his story as he could see the truck’s ignition had been altered and a pair of pliers were being used to start the engine.

The deputy placed Lane under arrest.

The truck was towed to storage and arrangements are being made to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.

Anyone with information on Lane should call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. People calling Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

