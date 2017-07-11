SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A kayaker had a terrifying encounter with a great white shark Tuesday when it attacked his kayak in Santa Cruz.

Steve Lawson, a seasoned kayaker, was paddling about a quarter mile out from Steamer Lane at around 11 a.m. when he felt something hit his kayak.

The large shark then attacked Lawson’s kayak and he was thrown into the water.

Lawson used his marine radio to call for help.

Luckily, he was rescued and uninjured. However, his kayak was badly damaged.

Lawson told KRON4 that after the incident he went home, washed his other boat and now plans to head back out into the water Wednesday morning.

According to Santa Cruz Fire Chief Jim Frawley, “attacks like these are extremely rare in Santa Cruz County.”

Chief Frawley also wants to remind swimmers, surfers, and kayakers to be mindful of their surroundings and follow directions of lifeguards and Marine Safety staff.

The City of Santa Cruz is now prohibiting anyone from getting into the ocean within 1- mile radius of the attack for four days.

