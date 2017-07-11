Man shot to death outside San Francisco bar identified

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 35-year-old man shot and killed in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday morning has been identified as Jesus Sandoval of San Francisco, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting outside El Farolito Bar at 24th and Mission streets.

When police arrived they found Sandoval dead from “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Police have not reported any arrests.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or can send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Information can be provided anonymously.

