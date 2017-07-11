Man wanted for armed robbery of Alameda CVS store

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are looking for a man who’s responsible for the armed robbery of a CVS store in Alameda earlier this month.

On July 1, a man entered the store located at 855 Island Drive on Bay Farm, according to the Alameda Police Department.

He showed the cashier the handle of a gun that was in the right pocket of his sweatshirt.

He then reached over the counter and took money out of the cash register.

Police believe the same man may be responsible for an armed robbery of an Albany CVS that happened on June 28.

The suspect is a black man who is about 40 years old, according to police. He stands 5’9″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has a bald head. He was wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath that had several skull images on it. Black or blue pants and tan or gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mountain. Call (510)337-8336 or e-mail him at smountain@alamedaca.gov.

