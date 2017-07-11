Mysterious overnight rescue takes place on Treasure Island cliffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters rescued a man near the water on San Francisco’s Treasure Island, fire officials said Tuesday morning.
Just after 6:00 a.m., San Francisco Fire Department officials announced on Twitter that they had rescued a man overnight off the cliffs of Treasure Island.
The man was evaluated and determined to be uninjured, fire officials said.
Fire officials did not say why exactly the man needed to be rescued.
#Whileyouslept #yoursffd RB1 FB3 rescued an adult male off the cliffs of Treasure Island He was evaluated w/No injuries pic.twitter.com/wrwYkAlDCz
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) July 11, 2017
