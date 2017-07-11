Officials: Grass fire south of San Jose is 80% contained

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A grass fire that began rapidly spreading just south of San Jose on Monday is now 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire broke out eight miles northeast of Morgan Hill off of San Felipe Rd. and Metcalf Rd.

The blaze that officials believed could potentially burn up to 500 acres, is now down to 78 acres, officials said Tuesday morning.

Evacuations were ordered for some residents in the area.

No deaths or injuries have been reported at this time.

