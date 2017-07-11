DALY CITY (KRON) — A rat gave customers quite the scare at a restaurant in Daly City, and it was all caught on camera.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone spoke to everyone on different sides of the issue on Tuesday night. It’s a story you’ll only see on KRON4.

J.R. talked with witnesses and restaurant owners who are defending their businesses.

The video shows a rat walking along the counter in a Daly City restaurant called Upside Down Burger.

The video has gone viral since it was posted on Saturday night.

“When I first seen the rat, it’s like anything, I jumped out of my body,” said Robert Bell, who recorded the video. “I mean, seriously, I don’t want to get bit by the thing, I mean, I’m a big guy, but that will take you down.”

Bell says he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.

“The lady, she jumps up, she is screaming, she’s yelling, runs and says, ‘I’m not eating here. I’m not eating here,’ and she points towards the flower pot….We here the other lady, she drops her water jug, she screams, I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Simultaneously, the wife looks at the plant and see the mouse, a rat.”

Bell says his family ran out, but he stayed in the restaurant to get his refund and recorded video of the rat as he waited.

As for who’s to blame for the rodent, that’s to be determined, but the health department is now involved.

In two inspections since Saturday, Upside Down Burger has passed, so has the Domino’s Pizza two doors down.

But that was not the case for House of Sisig, located right next door to Upside Down burger.

The San Mateo County Health Department has shut them down due to evidence of vermin infestation.

KRON4 asked the owner of House of Sisig, who did show KRON4 his restaurant being cleaned, if he is to blame.

The owner of House of Sisig said he didn’t think the problems were coming from his restaurant and that it might be coming from all the restaurants.

The owner of Upside Down Burger disagrees, saying this isn’t a building problem or attic problem, or the health department would have made sure everyone was closed.

The burger shop owner allowed KRON4 access to his restaurant Tuesday, saying he has nothing to hide.

He stores just a small amount of food in a small refrigerated area under the grills, even going so far as showing KRON4 his contract with a cleaning company that comes every night.

Bell says he doesn’t know what happened, why it happened, but says people need to be aware.

“The thought of mice rats roaming around throughout the day, I can only imagine what happens at night and where they’re going,” Bell said. “Just that thought had my stomach turning.”

