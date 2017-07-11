PALO ALTO (BCN) — Palo Alto police said Tuesday they are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash in Old Palo Alto on Friday evening that left a bicyclist with head injuries.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Alma Street north of North California Avenue.

Firefighter-paramedics and police officers found a man in his 20s in the roadway after he was hit on his bicycle.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was treated for head injuries despite that he had been wearing a helmet.

The bicyclist has since been released and is recovering at home, police said.

Police believe the man was lawfully riding his bicycle south in the slow lane of Alma Street when the suspect vehicle, described as a white sedan similar to a Toyota Corolla, hit his left handlebar while trying to pass him in the slow lane, knocking the victim over.

The car never stopped and continued south on Alma Street, police said.

One witness told police that the car’s passenger side mirror had hit the bicycle.

The driver could face felony hit-and-run charges, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email paloalto@tipnow.org or send text messages or voicemail to (650)-383-8984.

