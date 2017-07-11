People Behaving Badly: Signaling your intentions

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Well, I guess you can say it’s official.

San Francisco and Oakland have been listed in the top 100 of the worst cities for driving.

In fact, they are No. 1 and No. 2.

But for some reason, many of us are not the least bit surprised.

Although, the list looks at cost and congestion.

There could be other very simple reasons.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

