Police: Man attacks deaf, autistic ‘Superhero’ teen

Video courtesy of CNN
LAKE COUNTY, FL (WCMH) — According to police the man told investigators he wanted a fight with Superman, so he attacked the autistic and deaf teen known as the “Minneola superhero.”
Raeshorn Pitt smiles and waves every time a car horn honks when he’s dressed as Superman.
“He brings so much joy to me. I go by, I honk, my kids wave,” Tracy Vihrachoff told WESH.
Pitt, 19, who is deaf and autistic, dresses up and stands on the same corner every day.
But last week, police said Pitt was attacked by a man who said he wanted to pick a fight with Superman.
According to police, Tyler MCorvey, 26, hit Pitt’s head against a car and a witness told officers MCorvey also pushed Pitt.
WESH reports MCorvey was later arrested by officers and said he only challenged Pitt to a fight, but didn’t hurt him.
MCorvey is accused of assault, battery, and abuse of the disabled.
- POLICE: 2 ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF SAN JOSE TEEN
- $110K REWARD FOR INFO ON POKEMON GO KILLING
- SACRAMENTO TEEN WINS LOTTERY TWICE IN A WEEK
- FEDS ARRIVE IN OAKLAND TO INVESTIGATE CONSTRUCTION FIRE
- JACKPOT: WINNING LOTTERY TICKET PURCHASED IN CONCORD
- GROOMSMAN JAILED IN SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 15-YEAR-OLD BRIDESMAID
- WOMAN KILLED, 8 WOUNDED IN MASS SHOOTING AT GENDER REVEAL PARTY