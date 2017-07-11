Southern California woman arrested after dog dies in hot car

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was arrested after police recovered a dead dog from a sweltering car amid a Southern California heat wave.

San Bernardino County authorities say a second dog and a cat were rescued but in distress after spending time in the blistering heat.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that officers broke one of the car’s windows to rescue the pets in the city of Ontario.

ARREST MADE IN HOT CAR DEATH OF DOG

July 10th, Ontario, CA –Jennifer Arriaga was arrested on July 9th for animal cruelty.

Temperatures inside the car topped 113 degrees. It wasn’t known how long the animals were inside.

The newspaper says 42-year-old Jennifer Arriaga was arrested Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty. It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

“The dog and cat will continue to be treated and cared for at the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA pending the investigation,” officials said.

A necropsy will determine the dog’s cause of death.

