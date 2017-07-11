KASW – Turns out, we are less covered than we think.

A new study says we are putting on sunscreen the wrong way.

The face is the most common place for skin cancer to form, and apparently, the average person is missing 9.5 percent of the face, most commonly the spots around the eyes, according to Time.

Researchers at the University of Liverpool in England asked men and women to apply sunscreen to their faces without instructions.

About 13 percent of people missed their eyelids, and “77 percent of people didn’t cover the spots between the inner corners of the eyes and the bridge of the nose.”

The eyelids are the most forgotten, where five to ten percent of all skin cancers occur.