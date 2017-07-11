SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Home Run Derby.
Rookie slugger Aaron Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby, becoming the fourth Yankee to take home the trophy.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound giant hit 47 home runs, totaling 3.9 miles.
A few other celebrities also made a splash at the event.
Pitbull’s performance will surely be remembered for his tucked-in, baby-sized jersey shirt and baseball gloves.
NBA star Joel Embiid was in the crowd. He left the ballpark with not one, but two baseballs that he caught during the Derby.
For more Home Run Derby highlights, watch the video above!
