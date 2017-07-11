VIDEO: QuadCopter4 shows damage from Oakland construction fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A massive fire destroyed a construction site in Oakland last Friday and KRON4’s drone, QuadCopter4, got a birds-eye view of the damage on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at 23rd and Valdez streets, just two blocks away from the Grand Ave. side of Lake Merritt.
The construction site was a huge project that was supposed to hold 200 apartments and 31,000 square feet of retail space.
A few hours into the fire, a significant part of the building collapsed. The fire was under control by 8 a.m.
Now, federal investigators are trying to determine if arson is to blame.
Here’s a look at the damage:
