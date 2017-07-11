VIDEO: Rare white whale ‘Migaloo’ spotted in Australia

QUEENSLAND, Australia (KRON) — KRON4 has video of a rare humpback whale spotted off the coast of Australia, and it’s become something of a celebrity.

We are used to seeing them around the Bay Area but nothing quite like this creature.

From a distance, it might not seem all that unusual, but this is a white humpback.

This is off the coast of Australia where the whale is making his annual migration.

It’s the first known white humpback and was first spotted back in 1991.

He’s now famous with locals and has required escorts in the past.

It’s named Migaloo, an indigenous Australian word for “white person.”

