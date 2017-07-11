QUEENSLAND, Australia (KRON) — KRON4 has video of a rare humpback whale spotted off the coast of Australia, and it’s become something of a celebrity.
We are used to seeing them around the Bay Area but nothing quite like this creature.
From a distance, it might not seem all that unusual, but this is a white humpback.
This is off the coast of Australia where the whale is making his annual migration.
It’s the first known white humpback and was first spotted back in 1991.
He’s now famous with locals and has required escorts in the past.
It’s named Migaloo, an indigenous Australian word for “white person.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- GREAT WHITE SHARK ATTACKS KAYAK IN SANTA CRUZ
- AIR CANADA PLANE AVOIDS TRAGIC MISTAKE AT SFO
- GIRL DIES IN BATHTUB AFTER BEING ELECTROCUTED BY CELLPHONE
- VIDEO: BEACHGOERS FORM HUMAN CHAIN TO RESCUE DROWNING FAMILY
- TEEN GIRL DIED FROM PLAYING ‘BLUE WHALE’ SUICIDE GAME, FAMILY SAYS
- MOM WALKS IN ON SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 10-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER