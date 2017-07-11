LAFAYETTE (KRON) — It’s said real estate is all about location, but what if the house is located on a landslide?

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly went to a red-tagged home that still has a red-hot price tag.

The view of the mountain is unobstructed except for the caution tape off the back deck.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home with the red tag on the front door has a price tag of $850,000.

Watch the above video to see Maureen’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES