VIDEO: Red-tagged Lafayette home sitting on landslide still selling for $850,000

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — It’s said real estate is all about location, but what if the house is located on a landslide?

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly went to a red-tagged home that still has a red-hot price tag.

The view of the mountain is unobstructed except for the caution tape off the back deck.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home with the red tag on the front door has a price tag of $850,000.

