SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco police officer was attacked by a skateboarder during a mob incident at Dolores Park on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said at around 7:11 p.m., they responded to 19th and Dolores on a call about skateboarders holding on to cars to get up the hill and then skate down.

When officers went to clear the situation, one of them was attacked by a skateboarder, police said.

The officer is recovering in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers are still on-scene trying to clear the area.

Police have been hit by projectiles, and one car has been vandalized, officers said.

Additionally, at least one skateboarder was injured after losing control while riding, police said.

Officers are asking people to stay away from a one-block radius of the park. Police have shut down Dolores Street between 18th and 20th street.

Drivers in the area should expect delays, police said.

